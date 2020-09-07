Martin seeking to retain position as deputy leader of Greens

Arts minister Catherine Martin will today submit her nomination to retain the position of Green Party deputy leader.

Nominations open today and will remain open for two weeks. In a letter to party members, Ms Martin confirmed her intention to seek re-election for the role.

“I have decided to put myself forward for re-election as deputy leader, and I am asking you to consider nominating me to continue in that role,” Ms Martin stated in her letter.

“As the dedicated campaign group that supported and canvassed for me for the leadership back in July, I wanted you to let you know that I will be contesting, and I will be contacting all Green Party members in the coming days to ask them to nominate me.

"The ideas, support, and belief in change you brought to our campaigning when I ran for the leadership of the party showed a vision for collaborative leadership involving a diverse range of views and approaches, harnessing all of our varied strengths.

“I will work with all members, building on your goodwill and hard work, listening to your frustrations, hopes, fears, and ambitions, and do all I can as deputy leader to ensure that we move through this decade united.

“I am committed to working with our leadership team to improve our internal governance and communication structures, to build a cohesive team that ensures respect for all.”

Nominations will be open for a two-week period until September 21 at 9am. A candidate must have the nominations of 50 voting members to contest the election.

As per the party’s constitution, the election for deputy leader will take place at the party's national convention, if it is contested. This year's convention will take place online, from October 2-4. Voting will also be online.