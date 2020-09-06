First Covid-19 case confirmed in Northern Ireland jail

A prisoner is being treated for Covid-19 after becoming the first inmate in Northern Ireland to test positive for the virus.

The man tested positive for coronavirus after being remanded into custody at Maghaberry Prison on Thursday.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service said the case had been contained due to “robust processes” put in place in response to the pandemic.

A spokesman said: “A man remanded into the custody of Maghaberry Prison on Thursday has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As with all new committals during the pandemic, he was separated from the main prisoner population to ensure the safety of staff and other prisoners.

“He is being cared for by our staff and colleagues from the South Eastern Trust. His family have been informed.

This is the first positive test of a prisoner in Northern Ireland.

“The robust processes put in place in response to the pandemic have ensured this has been contained and the Prison Service will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of everyone in our prisons during these challenging times.”