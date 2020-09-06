Over 500 hoax fire calls made last year

One in seven calls to fire brigades last year were false alarms, and fire services reported a 12% increase nationwide in the number of mistaken or hoax callouts.

Figures provided by local authorities show false alarms accounted for just over 14% of almost 41,000 calls for assistance in 2019.

The proportion of false alarms ranged from as low as 8% of all calls in Dublin to over 30% in Westmeath and Wexford.

The vast majority of false alarms were classified as being made with “good intent” but malicious or hoax calls accounted for 1.3% of all callouts last year.

In Leitrim, where hoax calls accounted for 9% of all calls, the number of malicious alarms exceeded the actual number of bona fide false alarms for assistance.

Across the country, fire services recorded 511 malicious false alarms last year. Over one-third of these – 177 cases – were logged by the two local authorities in Cork.

A total of 126 bogus callouts were registered in Dublin.

Figures collated by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government show the overall number of callouts to fire services last year decreased by 9% to 40,993.

At the same time, however, the number of false alarms increased by 12% to 5,799, although the number of malicious alerts declined from 557 in 2018 to 511.

The costs incurred in responding to calls which turn out to be false alarms are a matter for individual local authorities.

File photo of Cork County Fire & Rescue Service's fire engines. Picture: Cork County Fire Services.

The call-out charges set by the Dublin Fire Rescue and Emergency Ambulance Service are €500 for the first hour or part thereof for domestic fires, chimney fires and false alarms and €610 for road traffic accidents.

Additional hours are €450 for domestic call outs and €485 for road traffic accidents.

Just over half of all callouts – 20,756 incidents – were to attend the scenes of fires, while over 14,400 were classified as “special service incidents”, including attending the scene at over 6,900 road accidents and almost 1,400 non-fire related rescues.

Fire services also helped on 354 occasions with the rescue or removal of someone from the water.

Calls to scenes of burning rubbish were the most common type of fire accounting for 29% of all blazes attended by fire services. Domestic fires accounted for a quarter of the total, while 11% of incidents related to burning vehicles.

The cause of more than half of all fires attended by fire services last year was classified as “unknown”, while 18% were chimney fires and 9% were deemed malicious.

Louth and Waterford each accounted for approximately one-fifth of over 1,000 malicious fires recorded last year.

A total of 16 individuals were killed in fires during 2019 – the lowest figure in a decade and down from a peak of 42 in 2017.

Fire services are provided by approximately 3,270 local authority staff at 218 fire stations around the country, of which 16 operate as full-time stations.

A new Fire Services Capital Programme for the period 2021-2025 is currently being finalised.

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Daragh O’Brien, said the allocation of funding for the programme will be based on the area risk categorisation of proposed new or upgraded fire stations as well as health and safety needs, the state of development of the project and value for money.