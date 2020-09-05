Detective Garda Colm Horkan remembered in National Services Day event 

Today marks the third annual National Services Day.

Saturday, September 05, 2020 - 15:20 PM
Mairead Cleary

Town bells rang, sirens sounded and the Irish Air Corps performed a flyover of Dublin City Centre this afternoon to mark National Services Day.

Now in its third year of existence, the first Saturday in September is put aside to honour front line workers including first responders of all types. 

 

In place of the annual parade, a private wreath-laying ceremony is due to take place at Collins Barracks in memory of service members who have lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Minister for Justice and Equality Helen McEntee, who is due to attend the ceremony later, said she is "delighted to have the opportunity to publically thank emergency service workers for the quiet heroism of their chosen career."

She said the Irish public owe frontline workers and their families "a deep debt of gratitude" for their support "despite any private fears they may have had for themselves or their loved ones."

Minister McEntee also honoured Detective Garda Colm Horkan who died in the line of duty earlier this year: "In his selfless commitment to community and country, Detective Horkan represented the very best of An Garda Síochána and indeed of all our frontline services. We remember and honour him today.”

Owen Medland, the RNLI's lifesaving manager for Ireland, said it's a time to remember the people lost at the frontlines: "They're in the forefront of our mind and we've got many people within our services who have been touched by their own loss or just witnessing."

