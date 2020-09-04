Coronavirus cases rise by 98 as NPHET reports no further deaths

42% are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
Coronavirus cases rise by 98 as NPHET reports no further deaths

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has revealed another 98 Covid-19 cases this evening. Picture: Colin Keegan

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 17:46 PM
digital desk

There have been 98 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country today, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET also reported that there were no further deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 1,777.

The Republic has now seen a total of 29,303 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

This number follows the denotification of one case after validation.

  • Of the cases notified today:
  • 48 are men / 50 are women 
  • 66% are under 45 years of age 
  • 42% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
  • 9 cases have been identified as community transmission 
  • 24 in Dublin, 13 in Kildare, 8 in Kerry, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Louth, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said: “As we head into another weekend, keep physical distance top of your mind at all times. Have no more than six visitors to your home and keep 2m between you. 

Read More

Calls for 'meaningless' daily Covid-19 updates to be scrapped for weekly figures

"Open windows and keep rooms well ventilated if possible.

“It’s important that we all keep our number of social contacts low while we focus on keeping our schools safe, continuing to resume healthcare services and ultimately protecting the most vulnerable from Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland the Department of Health said that another 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Some 439 new cases of the virus have been detected in the last seven days, bringing the total in the North to 7,503.

One further death was reported on Friday, bringing the total to 564.

Read More

Taoiseach: There's been an 'overreaction' to the 'misinterpreted' pub and restaurant guidelines

More in this section

APC%20Taoiseach%20Visit%20001(1) Taoiseach: There's been an 'overreaction' to the 'misinterpreted' pub and restaurant guidelines
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 31st August Calls for 'meaningless' daily Covid-19 updates to be scrapped for weekly figures
027%20Cabinet Simon Coveney misses out as Ireland puts forward names for EU Commissioner role
#covid-19coronaviruspandemic

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices