Coronavirus cases rise by 98 as NPHET reports no further deaths

There have been 98 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country today, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET also reported that there were no further deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 1,777.

The Republic has now seen a total of 29,303 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

This number follows the denotification of one case after validation.

Of the cases notified today:

48 are men / 50 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

42% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

9 cases have been identified as community transmission

24 in Dublin, 13 in Kildare, 8 in Kerry, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Louth, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said: “As we head into another weekend, keep physical distance top of your mind at all times. Have no more than six visitors to your home and keep 2m between you.

"Open windows and keep rooms well ventilated if possible.

“It’s important that we all keep our number of social contacts low while we focus on keeping our schools safe, continuing to resume healthcare services and ultimately protecting the most vulnerable from Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland the Department of Health said that another 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Some 439 new cases of the virus have been detected in the last seven days, bringing the total in the North to 7,503.

One further death was reported on Friday, bringing the total to 564.