Taoiseach praises 'brave' ICU staff who raised €100k for charities during pandemic

ICU staff from all over Ireland who undertook a charity cycle to Dublin amid embarrassment at being hailed as heroes all summer have been greeted by Taoiseach Micheál Martin following completion of the trek.

Dr Patrick Seigne, who is a consultant in the ICU at Cork University Hospital, said medical staff don't view themselves in heroic terms as they are simply doing what they were trained for, to the best of their ability.

"When we came up with the concept of the ICU4U charity cycle it touched a nerve. I haven't met one of my colleagues who said 'Oh I'm a hero.' That is not who we are. We don't want to be on pedestals."

"The impact of Covid-19 reaches far beyond the ICU, and we are only beginning to see the secondary challenges. In particular with the elderly, those in nursing homes, those experiencing anxiety and mental illness, Covid-19 ICU survivors and cancer patients.”

The ICU 4 U Charity Cycle took place over two days to raise €100,000 for Alone, Breakthrough Cancer Research, Aware and ICUsteps which provides ICU patient aftercare support.

The concept for the cycle arose as many doctors, nurses and ancillary staff said that although they appreciate the ongoing support of the public they are uncomfortable being labelled ‘heroic.’

They want to turn the focus back on the patients and charities.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the medical staff undertook the cycle not only to raise money for charity but also to honour those whose "bravery and endurance they witnessed in their care".

This further serves to highlight their commitment to not only their patients, but to the wider public, and those who are vulnerable.

“I want to thank each and every person who has taken part in this charity cycle, not only for raising awareness and funds for Alone, Aware, Breakthrough Cancer Research and ICUsteps, but also for the invaluable work they have undertaken in our health service in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic.”

Staff from hospitals in Belfast, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Kilkenny and Waterford participated in the cycle.

Meanwhile, the National Covid Research & Scientific Meeting, a virtual conference for medical professionals and the public, on the management of critically ill patients with the virus will take place tomorrow.

The meeting will explore the best treatments options and ethical issues surrounding the management of this new and challenging disease.

The final session will be open to the public via zoom and there will be an opportunity for a Q&A. Registration is essential as numbers are limited. See http://bit.ly/nationalcovidconf or email Rebecca Williams at rwilliams@coa.ie