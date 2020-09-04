AIB decision not to charge fees on contactless payments welcomed

An independent consumer price comparison website has welcomed AIB’s decision to drop plans to introduce a fee for contactless payments.

Back in March, when people were being urged not to use cash to avoid spreading Covid-19, the bank announced plans to introduce a one-cent contactless payment fee.

Now the bank has announced that it will continue to provide contactless transactions free of charge to all their personal customers.

Managing director of retail banking at AIB, Jim O’Keeffe, said their research showed that 77% of customers were using contactless every week.

“With this in mind, we are pleased to announce the extension of free contactless payments for all our customers,” he said.

Daragh Cassidy from the online financial institution, bonkers.ie, said as Covid-19 hit and everyone went into lockdown, AIB quite rightly paused on introducing the fee.

However, the bank is to move ahead with changes to its current account fee structure that could see some customers paying far more.

AIB is going to remove the fee waiver on current accounts with at least €2,500 lodged from November 28.

It will start applying fees for ATM withdrawals, chip and pin transactions and online transactions.

Almost half of AIB’s personal customers do not pay maintenance and transaction fees.

“While it’s welcome news that AIB has indefinitely postponed its previously announced plans to start charging for contactless payments, the removal of the €2,500 waiver will see some customers pay far more each month going forward for the same service,” said Mr Cassidy.

“Someone who makes five ATM withdrawals, five chip and pin transactions, and has 15 standing orders, direct debits and/or wage lodgements presented onto their account each month will now pay almost €22 a month in quarterly fees when you include the €4.50 quarterly fee.”

While AIB’s mobile app, customer service and online services are among the best from banks in Ireland, its current account charging structure is increasingly out of line with its competitors, said Mr Cassidy, who said there were cheaper options available from other banks.

“There are now 10 current account providers in Ireland so there has never been more choice while the Central Bank has a switching code of conduct in place to make the process as easy as possible.”

Bank of Ireland recently announced changes to its current account charges, with a new flat €6 monthly fee replacing individual bank charges from November 23.

The bank is to end its no transaction fees offer where personal current account holders keep a minimum balance of €3,000 in their current account.

It is estimated that about four in every 10 Bank of Ireland customers will face higher charges as a result.

The bank will continue to provide free banking for seniors, students and graduates.

AIB will start applying fees that will be charged quarterly from 29 March 2021, regardless of the minimum daily balance maintained throughout the fee quarter.

Mr O'Keeffe said the average quarterly fees paid by personal customers, who paid fees, were €18 — about €6 per month and customers would be able modify their personal account activity to reduce their fees and charges.

AIB has provided customers with helpful tips on how to keep their fees as low as possible and it continues to offer fee-free banking to 780,000 of its personal customers, including older customers and students.