Data commissioner should examine 'utterly bonkers' new food recording rules - Alan Kelly

Labour leader Alan Kelly has called on the data commissioner to closely examine a new law requiring restaurants and pubs serving food to record all individual food orders and keep the information for 28 days.

The new law was “completely and utterly bonkers” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland and he said he worried that the Cabinet had signed off on the new rule.

The Government needs to keep the public onboard, this was “a step too far”.

It was nonsensical he said to have to keep records for 28 days.

“When did eating food become linked to public health measures?” he asked.

The new law was just “too draconian”, he said. There were enough measures already in place to deal with publicans breaking regulations.

Mr Kelly said that the Government had “gone off reservation” and had gone too far and they were going to face public backlash.

Earlier on Morning Ireland, Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said that the nub of the issue was how the new measure had been communicated to the industry and the lack of consultation.

“This should have been communicated after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday when it was signed off.

"There was no announcement on August 18 around the new regulations for six at a table, hand sanitisers. This came out of the blue.”

Mr Cummins said that restaurant owners want to adhere to public health advice in the best interest of Ireland, but there was a lot of fear in the sector and the new law was a further regulatory burden.

There needed to be further clarification whether the record needs to show that a person had a meal or if a table had meals with alcoholic drinks, he said.

Minister of State at the Department of Business Enterprise and Innovation Damien English has said that the new law was not about what a person ate, it was proof that they did eat.

Mr English told RTÉ television’s Prime Time that the measure was to enable public health teams as well as the gardaí to monitor compliance with Covid regulations.

He acknowledged that the new rules would mean “more hassle” and “more paperwork”.

The public health advice is that if we open the pubs serving food under certain regulations and guidance - it's not what they ate, it's proof that they did eat.

“There's two reasons here, one the advice is that they record the time people entered, who they are and a contact number.

"In addition to that now you have to also keep proof of purchase of food and that's for two reasons because the regulations say there has to be purchase of food.

“This is to enable the health authorities, public health teams as well as the gardaí to monitor compliance with the regulations.

"The regulations are there to protect all of us, but also to reopen business.

“I accept it's more hassle, it's more paperwork. It's difficult as it is, but it if helps us reopen the pubs that's what we have to do.”

The new regulation was there to protect people, said the Minister, to help reopen businesses and to “ensure a level playing field.”

Most businesses would record this information anyway, he added.