Thiago's fiance Teresa Dantas says the collection began to cover the cost of bringing him home to Brazil.
Fundraiser for hit-and-run victim Thiago Cortes reaches almost €60k in one day

The late Thiago Cortes. A vigil is being held in Dublin this evening at the Spire at 5pm.

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 13:43 PM
A fundraiser to help cover the cost of repatriating the remains of Thiago Cortes to Brazil has raised almost €60,000 in 24 hours.

The GoFundMe page was set up yesterday following the death of the 28-year-old, who was knocked off his bike by a car on North Wall Quay on Monday night.

Family and friends held a vigil on Wednesday evening in Dublin.

The driver fled the scene and gardaí say no arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí believe the car involved was being driven by a teenager.

Friends and colleagues on O'Connell Street

Thiago's fiance Teresa Dantas says the collection began to cover the cost of bringing him home.

"We are going to need lawyers at some point, we are going to need a lot of things to be done, a lot of work and there will be a lot of cost involved.

"So the money is just for this - not for me, not for his family at all. It is for him to make him rest in peace and to get some kind of justice.

"If/when we find who did it and we need lawyers and everything."

Speaking on Ireland AM this morning, Ms Dantas renewed her appeal for those involved or anyone who has any information to come forward.

He didn't deserve what happened but if you did it or you know who did it just be brave and come forward please.

She also expressed her thanks to the gardaí and to the Irish community who she said have been very supportive.

"A lot of people from all over Ireland have sent me a lot of messages and throughout the Brazilian community.

"I would just like to thank you a lot."

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident, particularly anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Monday night.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

