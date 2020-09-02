Chants of 'who killed Thiago' at vigil for delivery driver who died in hit and run

There were chants of "who killed Thiago" as a vigil took place through the streets of Dublin to honour the life of Thiago Cortes, a young delivery driver killed in a hit and run earlier this week.

Thiago, described by friends as being “always happy”, was struck by a car on North Wall Quay on Monday night at around 10.30pm. Gardaí are searching for four people after the occupants of the car failed to remain at the scene.

Delivery riders were joined by members of the Brazilian community, as they called for justice for the young man. The protesters walked from the Spire to the spot where Thiago died at the North Wall Quay.

Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Thiago had travelled to Dublin with his then-girlfriend, Teresa Dante, to study. The two were newly engaged, announcing the news three months ago in June. The couple had been living in Ireland for three years.

Thiago was killed while working as a delivery rider for Deliveroo, a job he had started only a month ago.

His friend, Laura Chinellato, paid tribute to the man, who she said was like family.

“He was a really happy person. He was always playing jokes. He loved to laugh, to drink with friends, to joke and to play. He loved to get all of the friends together because here we don’t have our families, so we are like families to each other.

“He loved to have everybody together for parties or to watch the football or have BBQs. He was just that kind of person.” Laura said that Thiago’s fiance, Teresa, was heartbroken over the news.

“They were together, five, almost six years. It has been really hard for her. They were best friends, he was everything to her. She is heartbroken.” Laura confirmed that he had only recently taken up the job as a delivery driver. “Of course, he knew it was dangerous, because of the cars. But until that night he didn’t have any problem.”

Friends and colleagues on O'Connell Street during a tribute vigil to Thiago Cortes a Deliveroo delivery driver who was killed following a hit-and-run on Monday. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: "This is a tragedy and a terrible loss. Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the family and friends of the rider. We will do everything we can to ensure that the family of the rider is supported during this extremely difficult time."

Thiago had two cousins here as well as brother back in Brazil.

“He had so many friends. Everybody always came to the house to see him. And today, everybody is doing a parade for him,” Ms Chinellato said.

A car that is understood to have been involved in the incident was recovered at Castleforbes Square a short time later.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the incident, particularly anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Monday night

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.