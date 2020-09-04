'Floating killers': Water safety group call for nationwide ban on inflatable beach toys

Inflatable beach toys have been described as 'floating killers' by Water Safety Ireland.

The group is calling for the devices to be banned.

A 5-year-old boy died earlier this summer when he fell from an inflatable dinghy on Lough Mask in Co Mayo.

While dozens of others were rescued from inflatable devices on beaches and lakes around the country.

A number of councils are considering by-laws to ban the toys.

But John Leech from Water Safety Ireland says there should be a nationwide ban.

"We have wind changing direction literally by the hour and sometimes by the minute. That is why people are getting caught with these because they are not aware of the wind and they get blown offshore," said Mr Leech.

"That is why we are calling for this ban of their use."

He said that their members have called them 'floating killers' for years.

"Lifeguards and emergency service have been called out too many times this summer."

Water Safety Ireland says it is unfair on the rescue services to have to have to respond to these avoidable incidents.

It is calling people to consider dumping them for good and not buying them again next summer.