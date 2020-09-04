Irish MEPs ask for Covid-19 travel rules to be relaxed to avoid self-isolating

Three Irish MEPs are trying to get Covid-19 travel rules relaxed.

They have written to the Government as they do not want to self-isolate for two weeks.

MEPs Ciarán Cuffe, Billy Kelleher and Sean Kelly have written a letter to the Government to make it easier for them to travel between Ireland, Brussels and Strasbourg.

They want the rule lifted if they test negative for Covid before leaving Brussels.

They want to take Covid-19 tests instead of self-isolating for two weeks and say they need to attend the European Parliament in person, and being in quarantine when at home in Ireland would restrict their activities.

It comes after Phil Hogan quit his role as EU Commissioner due to the Golfgate controversy - partly because he broke coronavirus travel rules.

The government's nominees to replace Phil Hogan in the job will be confirmed "in the next two days".

The Taoiseach says the names of "two strong candidates" will be given to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The three coalition leaders are still considering who they will put forward for the job, with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in the mix, along with European Parliament Vice President Mairead McGuinness and MEP Frances Fitzgerald.