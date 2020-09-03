CervicalCheck steering committee to be 'restarted' after meeting with health minister

The CervicalCheck steering committee set up to oversee changes to the screening programme is to be "restarted" and is to have its funding maintained.

The body has been beset with acrimony, including the decision by cervical cancer survivor Lorraine Walsh to resign as a patient advocate.

Ms Walsh, who was one of the 221 women whose smear tests were read incorrectly and developed cervical cancer, said last December she stepped down because she did not have confidence in last year's Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) report.

Fellow cervical cancer campaigner Stephen Teap also said he was not happy with the “lack of compassion” for the women who were given incorrect test results.

Ms Walsh's decision was backed by Vicky Phelan who said that she too did not have confidence in the RCOG review process.

However, members of the 221+ group of cancer survivors have now said that their recent meeting with health minister Stephen Donnelly was a welcome one.

A spokesperson said: "This Government has it within its hands to finally put the errors of CervicalCheck behind the State.

"To do so requires a commitment in leadership and momentum."

They said their "informal and respectful" meeting with Mr Donnelly was "a careful but hopeful first step in that direction".

"The minister's commitment to restarting the work of the CervicalCheck steering committee with an independent chair and three patient advocates is critical," the group stated.

"His commitment also to continued funding for 221+ to provide much-needed support to the women and families living with the consequences of the CervicalCheck debacle is appreciated.

"There is still a lot to be done, but we acknowledge the efforts of the minister to engage with the detail of the issues and we look forward to progressing the work required with a similar intent."