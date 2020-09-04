Keeping records of what customers eat 'bureaucracy gone mad', says VFI chief

Restaurants and pubs have reacted angrily to new guidelines issued yesterday requiring them to keep a record of what food each customer orders.

The name and contact details of one person per party and the substantial meals ordered should also be kept on file for 28 days.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Adrian Cummins condemned the way the latest guidelines were communicated to those in the industry and said he has written to the Data Protection Commissioner to seek her opinion on the matter.

"The biggest issue is the way that things are being done," he said. "The lack of consultation. The sly announcements."

Cummins said guidelines should not be “slid in” without prior consultation with trade bodies, and that the changes are an added administrative burden for business owners who are already under pressure.

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), said making records of all food ordered by each customer and then storing it for 28 days is "bureaucracy gone mad".

"Not only is it too impractical for our members to implement, but why does the Government think this law will help in the fight against Covid? It’s madness," he said. "We’re all for making customers feel safe in our pubs, but this new measure only increases pressure on staff already coping with a host of new safety measures."

A spokesperson for the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) described the latest development as “ridiculous”.

“No thought has been put into the admin burden this is going to create," he said. "How is it going to help protect public health knowing what topping was on a customer’s pizza, or what way their potatoes were cooked?”

“We believe this a complete overreach. 1984 , here we come.”

Separately, the RAI has criticised commercial landlords, saying they are not playing their part in the pandemic and are continuing to charge high rents.

The association is demanding that the Government introduces a fast-track arbitration service to help resolve disputes between hospitality businesses and landlords.

"It’s obvious that greedy landlords are not playing their part in the pandemic," said Mr Cummins.