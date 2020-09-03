Micheál Martin: 'No strain' between Ireland and EU over Golfgate

There is “no strain” in the relationship between Ireland and the EU because of the fallout of the golf-gate controversy, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin sharply rejected concerns raised by his own party colleague, Jim O’Callaghan on Newstalk radio that the national interest has been damaged by Phil Hogan losing his job as EU Trade Commissioner two weeks ago.

“It hasn’t damaged our national standing at all. That’s gross hyperbole. I just have to say that straight up. That is not the case, I know that is not the case. In terms of the allocation, that is a matter for the president. I have had good discussion with the president, but I am not going to pre-empt the decision of the President,” the Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin said he will announce Ireland’s new EU Commissioner “within the next two days".

He added: “I have had good communications with Ursula von der Leyen. I have spoken with her on a number of occasions. There is no strain on relations. There is a good understanding, I have a good personal relationship with the President.

"She is fully understanding of the situation, how it all unfolded. A request has come into Ireland and Ireland will be sending two names forward. We will be sending strong candidates forward. We have always been, as a country, constructive members to the EU.”

“We are quite entitled as a government to deliberate on these issues and those deliberations are ongoing. Two names and two strong candidates will be put very quickly, within the next two days,” he said.

Growing bemusement and confusion within the government surrounds the process to appoint Ireland’s new EU Commissioner, particularly around the potential role for Minister Simon Coveney.

Fianna Fáil sources were at pains to say they delay is “purely an internal Fine Gael matter” and no blockage on any of the four candidates now in the mix have been raised.

Possible candidates include Simon Coveney, Francis Fitzgerald, MEP for Dublin, Mairéad McGuinness, vice-president of the European Parliament and Andrew McDowell, vice president of the EU Bank.

Senior Government figures in Fine Gael kicked back against reports that Mr Coveney is not expected to allow his name to go forward for the position.

It had been claimed this move would clear the way for MEP Maireád McGuinness to be nominated for the role.

However, Mr Coveney did not withdraw his name at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday night and has made no comment about his position.

Sources have said they believe he is “cooling” in his enthusiasm as it appeared more likely that he would not retain the trade portfolio.

The Irish Examiner has learned that in addition to Mr Martin’s multiple conversations with the EU Commission President, officials in Dublin have been in intensive contacts with Brussels to sound out what portfolios are potentially available.