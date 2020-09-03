Finance Minister aims to leave income tax alone in Budget as economy 'gains momentum'

Minister Paschal Donohoe has said there will be no income tax increases in next month’s budget despite a likely €30 billion deficit this year.

“For Budget 2021 in particular, this budget coming up, I’m not planning to go to Government with plans to increase income tax,” he said.

Mr Donohoe has for the second time in a few days made clear that he will wait until the September tax revenue figures are in before he decides on the parameters for Budget 2021, due to be announced on the second Tuesday in October.

He said: “The tax receipts across the June, July and August did show that the combination of having a broad number of jobs and a personal tax code which has remained broad and effective, has meant our personal tax receipts are holding up quite well.

“It does indicate that momentum is building within the economy."

"September is always a very significant month in terms of tax collections and is the final piece of the jigsaw before we make a call about what our tax take will be for the year and in the impact it will have on the budget,” he said.

He was speaking as he, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin announced details of the staycation subsidy worth up to €125 if someone spends €625.

At the event, Mr Martin said he will announce Ireland’s new EU Commissioner “within the next two days.” He rejected concerns raised by his own party colleague, Jim O’Callahgan that the national interest has been damaged by Phil Hogan losing his job as EU Trade Commissioner following the Golfgate controversy.

Mr O’Callaghan was speaking on the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk.

“It hasn’t damaged our national standing at all. That’s gross hyperbole. I just have to say that straight up. That is not the case, I know that is not the case.

"In terms of the allocation, that is a matter for the President. I have had a good discussion with the President, but I am not going to pre-empt the decision of the President,” the Taoiseach said.

He added: “I have had good communications with Ursula von der Leyen. I have spoken with her on a number of occasions. There is no strain on relations.

"There is a good understanding, I have a good personal relationship with the President. She is fully understanding of the situation, how it all unfolded.

"A request has come into Ireland and Ireland will be sending two names forward. We will be sending strong candidates forward. We have always been, as a country, constructive members to the EU.

“We are quite entitled as government to deliberate on these issues and those deliberations are ongoing. Two names and two strong candidates will be put. Very quickly, within the next two days,” he said.

The government has yet to put forward the names of a woman and a man, as requested by Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission president.

Possible candidates include Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Francis Fitzgerald, MEP for Dublin, Mairéad McGuinness, vice-president of the European Parliament, Catherine Day, previously secretary-general of the European Commission and special adviser to former commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, and Andrew McDowell, vice president of the EU Bank.