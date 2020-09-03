New 'medium-term' Covid-19 roadmap to allow for international travel

New 'medium-term' Covid-19 roadmap to allow for international travel

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the new Covid roadmap will "restore livelihoods" and "protect lives". File Picture: Julien Behal

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 11:52 AM
Elaine Loughlin Political Correspondent

The Government is to publish a medium-term Covid plan, which will be more important than the Budget.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has told the Dáil that the plan, due to be published on September 14, will allow people to return to some sort of normality in the coming months.

It is expected that an easing of restrictions on international travel will be contained in this plan with Mr Ryan stating that it would contain "a planned approach allowing for connectivity".

Mr Ryan said the plan would "restore livelihoods as well as protect lives."

He said this medium-term road-map "is as important if not more important" than the upcoming Budget.

"The government has to now start preparing for the next, six, nine, 18 months, a medium term approach, where in the absence of a vaccine we have to manage it and included in that we will have to manage international travel," he said.

Responding to questioning from Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall he said: "It is as important if not more important in my mind than the Budget facing us, because how we manage this will allow a return to some normality of life as we manage with Covid and try and minimise it and try and suppress it."

Read More

'I made an error, I am profoundly sorry': Buttimer apologises for attendance at Oireachtas golf dinner 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sun Aug 23, 2020 Fianna Fáil TD says calling on Phil Hogan to resign damaged country's national interest
CC 25th SEANAD 'I made an error, I am profoundly sorry': Buttimer apologises for attendance at Oireachtas golf dinner 
Tallaght hospital INMO says 'sudden and unplanned' downgrade of children's hospital will have severe impact

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices