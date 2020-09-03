'I made an error, I am profoundly sorry': Buttimer apologises for attendance at Oireachtas golf dinner 

Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer has said he is “embarrassed” and “mortified” following his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Galway and wishes he could turn back the clock by 15 days.

Mr Buttimer said he regrets his failings and shortcomings in attending the dinner.

He said he was asking for forgiveness for his wrongdoing.

"I am an ordinary person. I am asking for forgiveness this morning. What it does show is that all of us must continue not to be complacent. To not let our guard down regarding this pandemic," he said, speaking on Cork's RedFM.

"Unfortunately I made an error. I am profoundly sorry for that. I wish I could stop the clock and start it back 15 days again because it has been a huge learning (curve) for me. I am asking the people of Cork for an opportunity to make amends."

Mr Buttimer, 53, resigned his role as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad in the wake of the controversy surrounding the dinner in Galway. He also lost the party whip.

Attendees at the golf dinner faced a storm of criticism given the public health guidance advising against large gatherings to help slow down the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Buttimer said he was 'mortified' by his behaviour and apologised to frontline workers, to the family of those who lost loved ones in the pandemic, and to people who have contracted the virus.

"I let people down. I compromised the work of all those people who had done so much and the collective sacrifice of the people by attending the event. I am cognisant of the responsibility placed on me and conscious that I let people down. It was important for me to listen to the public anger. My words are sincere."

He said he was on holiday in the west of Ireland when the dinner occurred. He admitted he displayed a "false sense of security" and "complacency" in attending.

"I was on holidays in the west of Ireland and I threw the golf clubs in the back of the car. I arrived at the club at 2pm and played golf.

"There was no maliciousness or intent to cause harm. I did ask on Tuesday night the organisers and the hotel owner about the event and I was assured it was Covid compliant. But I made a decision to go so it is on me. I should not have gone. I am genuinely sorry for being there.

"It was an act of complacency - a lack of concentration on my part. I didn't definitively go through the regulations and I regret that now."

He said he was aware that public health guidelines had changed.

"If I am honest, I was probably too ready to accept the assurances that I was within the guidelines. But it was my responsibility," he said.

He emphasised his decision to resign was voluntary and that he was not pushed by party leader Leo Vardakar. He had already made the decision before speaking to Mr Varadkar, he said.

"The conversation was centred on what we are talking about right now. I woke up that Friday morning and knew I was going to resign," Mr Buttimer said.

"There was no conversation about that - I knew I was going to resign.

"I didn't live up to the expectations of people - I know people that have made huge sacrifices (during the pandemic).

"There was a breach of trust by me and I made the decision on Thursday night I was going to resign. It was my failing and my shortcoming."

Mr Buttimer has been been self-isolating for the past two weeks. He said “no words” could convey his sorrow.

"I have not been hiding from people. I am asking the people of Cork to allow me to make amends. I have had texts and letters from people and people are understandably angry. It is a learning experience for me. I am now asking for forgiveness for my mistake.

"I never in my life sought to be different - I am an ordinary person.

I never acted as if I had privilege. I wish I could stop the clock and turn it back 15 days."

He denied his decision to speak publicly was in any way related to a possible by-election if Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney secures the EU Commission role.

"To be honest, it (a by-election) is the furthest thing from my mind," Mr Buttimer said.

I want to rebuild the relationship and trust I had with people. I will continue to work to rebuild that trust with people. I am not looking at a by-election at all."