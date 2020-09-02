Family concerned for Dublin man missing for a week

Gardaí are asking for help to find a Dublin man who has been missing for a week.

37-year-old Stephen Casey was last seen when he left his home in Tallaght, Dublin 24, at around 7pm on Wednesday, August 26.

He is described as being five foot seven inches tall with a slim build and a dark receding hairline.

When last seen, Stephen was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms, a navy tracksuit top and navy Nike runners.

Gardaí and his family have said they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Stephen Casey. Picture: Garda Press Office