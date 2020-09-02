Gardaí appeal for help to find Cork teenager missing for over a week

Gardaí are asking for help to find a teenager who has been missing for eight days.

Michael Harrington went missing from Shanakiel, Co. Cork at around 4pm on August 25.

Michael is 15 years old and is described as being four foot nine inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed that Michael was wearing a navy blue tracksuit at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Michael Harrington. Pic: Garda Press Office