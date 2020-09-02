Lockdown not being 'contemplated' for Dublin says Health Minister 

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said a local lockdown in Dublin is not being considered at the moment.

103 cases were recorded in the capital yesterday, which was just under half of the total number of infections around the country.

It has led to concerns that restrictions like those imposed in the midlands could be put in place in Dublin.

However, the Health Minister said that policy is not being considered.

Mr Donnelly said: "That is not being contemplated at the moment. What we are looking at the moment is the different healthcare areas within Dublin. It's split into eight.

"What we are seeing is that in the north and the north-west, really around the border with Kildare we are seeing higher cases."

Earlier this week on Monday the government lifted the lockdown on Kildare put in place after numerous outbreaks of Covid-19.

The cases stemmed from community transmission after clusters developed in meat plants. The restrictions were in place in the county since last month.

Laois and Offaly had their lockdown restrictions lifted last week but Kildare was kept under severe restrictions because of high case numbers.

There was widespread disappointment and anger in Kildare when its lockdown conditions were maintained earlier this month.