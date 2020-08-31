Government approve immediate lifting of Kildare lockdown

The Government has this afternoon approved the immediate lifting of lockdown restrictions on Kildare, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The restrictions have been in place in the county since last month.

It was one of three counties – along with Laois and Offaly – which saw lockdown conditions imposed on them in the face of clusters of Covid-19 cases related to meat factories.

Laois and Offaly had their lockdown restrictions lifted last week but Kildare was kept under severe restrictions because of high case numbers.

Senior Government sources have confirmed to the Irish Examiner that ministers were meeting at 3.30pm to approve the one-item agenda, brought by health minister Stephen Donnelly.

Those sources have said the recommendation from the minister is that the lifting of restrictions would be immediate once it was approved.

There was widespread disappointment and anger in Kildare when its lockdown conditions were maintained earlier this month, but this development will be a welcome relief for the county.

Yesterday, Independent TD Cathal Berry said it was "highly likely" the Kildare local lockdown would be lifted in the coming days.

Mr Berry said he was very optimistic about an early exit from lockdown.

The restrictions in the county were extended for two more weeks earlier this month, despite the restrictions being lifted in Laois and Offaly.

However, Dr Ronan Glynn said last week that health officials would explore easing measures as early as they could.

Recent days have seen a low number of new cases in Kildare, including just seven confirmed on Thursday and fewer again yesterday.

Mr Berry - a retired senior medical officer who now represents Kildare South - said the recent numbers are encouraging.

He said: "The next NPHET meeting is Monday or Tuesday of next week. If you look at the data... the numbers are very, very reassuring - in fact actually encouraging."

Local TD James Lawless and local councillor Robert Power confirmed the lifting of restrictions on Facebook before the official announcement was made.

"The Minister for Health informed me this afternoon that Kildare has now fallen below danger levels for Covid-19 transmission and can come out of local lockdown. This is great news for local businesses, associations, galleries, sports and anyone who could not open or operate during the past few weeks," Mr Lawless said.

"I've just had confirmation that Government has decided to lift additional restriction measures on Kildare. We're not out of the woods yet and our numbers remain high but thanks to the extra sacrifices made by the people of Kildare, what could have been a very substantial wave of fatalities has been curtailed. This is great news in a week where thousands of excited children finally get to return to some sort of normality. Let's keep our efforts up for them!," Mr Power said.