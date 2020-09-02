Status yellow rainfall warning in place for eight counties

Met Éireann has announced a status yellow rainfall warning for eight counties. The warning came into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 9pm this evening.
File photo of rain in Dublin. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 10:47 AM
Steve Neville

Met Éireann has announced a status yellow rainfall warning for eight counties.

The warning came into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 9pm this evening.

It is in place for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The forecaster warned: “Further falls of heavy rain today with localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.” 

In the south and the east, spells of rain in the morning will lead to drier weather this afternoon.

However, rain in Connacht and Ulster and will spread southeastwards this evening.

Thursday “will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers”, according to Met Éireann, with the showers most frequent in the west and north.  

The weekend is expected to be mixed with a “breezy and showery weather regime” predicted.

On Friday, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will frequent in Connacht and Ulster but be more isolated elsewhere.

Saturday will be a similar day with any showers “spreading eastwards across the country”.

Met Éireann said that current indications for Sunday “suggest some heavy showers are possible in western areas on Sunday but with good sunshine between the showers”.

