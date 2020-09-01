Covid-19: NPHET advises against 'gaming the system' around restaurant gatherings

A senior member of NPHET is urging people not to try and "game the system" when booking a restaurant.

It follows concerns that large family groups are booking separate tables to get around current restrictions.

Groups of no more than six are currently allowed to gather indoors, with 15 allowed to gather outdoors.

Chair of NPHET's advisory group, Dr Cillian De Gascun, said people should not be trying to sidestep the rules.

Dr De Gascun said: "The concern is that people will gather together, either before or after that gathering, so really it's about minimising the number of contacts that we have.

"Having three different tables of six people, in order to try and game the system to a certain degree, I suppose, is really not what we want people to see."