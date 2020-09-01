Another 217 coronavirus cases confirmed, the biggest daily rise since May

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has announced that another 217 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

It is the highest daily increase in new infections since May.

Dublin has 103 of them, 25 are in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary and the remaining cases are spread across 16 other counties.

It brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 29,025.

The HPSC also said there were no further deaths meaning the death toll remains at 1,777.

Dr Ronan Glynn said: “While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five-day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day.

"However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns."

Of the cases notified today:

103 are men / 113 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission

103 in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary, 7 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Clare, 5 in Louth and the remaining 30 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford.

In the North, another 49 people have tested positive for Covid-19, their Department of Health said.

No new deaths were reported there today, leaving the total at 560.