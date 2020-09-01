Another 217 coronavirus cases confirmed, the biggest daily rise since May

Dr Ronan Glynn said the five-day moving average for Covid-19 remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day. 
Another 217 coronavirus cases confirmed, the biggest daily rise since May

The HPSC also said there were no further deaths meaning the death toll remains at 1,777. File picture: Colin Keegan

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 18:04 PM
digital desk

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has announced that another 217 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

It is the highest daily increase in new infections since May.

Dublin has 103 of them, 25 are in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary and the remaining cases are spread across 16 other counties.

It brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 29,025.

The HPSC also said there were no further deaths meaning the death toll remains at 1,777.

Dr Ronan Glynn said: “While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five-day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day. 

"However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns."

  • Of the cases notified today:
  • 103 are men / 113 are women 
  • 70% are under 45 years of age 
  • 51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
  • 19 cases have been identified as community transmission 
  • 103 in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary, 7 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Clare, 5 in Louth and the remaining 30 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford.

In the North, another 49 people have tested positive for Covid-19, their Department of Health said.

No new deaths were reported there today, leaving the total at 560.

Read More

Class sent home in Dublin school after child tests positive for Covid-19

More in this section

exchequer%20958_90605147 VAT to be reduced to 21% for six months 
Garda stock Sergeant feared losing a finger in assault on three gardaí at West Cork DP centre
BELGIUM-EU-GERMANY-POLITICS EU Commission President says gender balance is a matter she pursues 'with determination' 
#covid-19coronaviruspandemic

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices