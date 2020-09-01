Gardaí say on the spot fines for people breaking public health rules will make policing 'easier' 

The GRA feels the threat of a fine of up to 100 euro could make it easier to police the wearing of face masks.

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 21:22 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardai will take no great pleasure in handing out fines to people not wearing masks.

That's according to the Garda Representative Association after it emerged the Health Minister wants to bring in on the spot fines for people breaching public health rules.

Jim Mulligan, President of the Garda Representative Association, said "One of the things we raised around the issue of Covid-19 was the difficulty in enforcing face masks in such a massive context across the country. The proposal that's there around fines may streamline that and make it easier to police from our perspective, but the devil will be in the detail."

Meanwhile, Labour Party leader Alan Kelly feels the government needs to be cautious about taking this approach, "I'd be careful about taking that step and potentially looking like a draconian state."

"I don't think that it's something the public would welcome, I don't think that it's something that we need," he added. 

