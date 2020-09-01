Two Dublin football clubs suspend activity as NPHET describe viral TikTok video as 'disappointing'

A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has described a video on social media showing members of a Dublin sports club speculating on who will get infected with Covid-19 next as disappointing.

The video on TikTok shows the girls talking about sharing drinks and licking faces as they discuss who may get a positive diagnosis.

The video emerged as two football clubs in the area suspended all activity as a precaution after a number of Covid cases.

Both Skerries Harps and Skerries Town FC have suspended all club activity as a precaution.

Posting on social media yesterday, Skerries Harps said: "On Monday, 31st August, the Club Executive met virtually and took the decision to close all sections of the Club pending Covid-19 test results in the town.

"While this is a difficult decision, we believe it is in the interests of our members, our players and the Skerries community as a whole."

In the statement, the club added: "Separately, Skerries Harps are aware of a social media video that went viral on Sunday night. The club does not condone the content of this video.

"The Club have followed all HSE, Government and GAA guidelines in the past few days and will continue to do so in the future."

Skerries Town said that it had decided to postpone all club activities "until further information is made available for the club to further assess".

The club said that it is a precautionary measure and there are no suspected Covid-19 cases in the club.

Dr Cillian De Gascun says everyone needs to take the virus seriously.

"If we don't implement the public health measures that everybody is very familiar with now in the context of distancing and hand hygiene and face coverings then if the virus gets an opportunity it can spread very quickly.

"Obviously we have seen that with large outbreaks in recent weeks and then the large number of outbreaks within the household setting.

"It is disappointing behaviour to see."