New EU rules to regulate car safety and increase checks on existing vehicles in the wake of the Dieselgate emissions scandal can have real teeth for consumers, but only if member states like Ireland apply them.

That is according to an independent Irish motoring expert, who was reacting to the application this week of the EU regulation on the approval and market surveillance of vehicles.

Adopted in 2018, it comes into law from September 1.

The European Commission said the new regulation "significantly overhauls and tightens the previous type approval and market surveillance system".

It improves the quality and independence of vehicle type-approval and testing, increases checks of cars already on the EU market and strengthens the overall system with greater European oversight, the Commission added.

The new rules include "independence and quality of testing before a car is placed on the market", which means testing and inspections of new car models to be independently audited.

The new regulation also improves checks on the vehicles that are already circulating on the market and for sale at the dealerships, the Commission said.

From now on, member states are required to regularly test a minimum number of cars.

The Commission is now able to carry out compliance and conformity checks on vehicles in laboratories or on the road.

In cases where manufacturers are in breach of type-approval legislation, such as a so-called 'defeat device' to cheat emissions tests, the Commission can order EU-wide recalls and impose sanctions on those manufacturers of up to €30 000 per car.

Until this week, only national authorities that type approved the car could impose such measures.

It comes in the wake of the Dieselgate scandal of 2015, where Volkswagen was found to have installed defeat devices in diesel cars, which would show far less emissions than were actually being released into the atmosphere.

The scandal rocked the motor industry worldwide, with the German giant admitting 11m cars across the globe were part of the cheating.

Compensation has cost Volkwagen some €30bn so far, while a number of executives are still before the courts on charges related to the scandal.

The scandal accelerated Governmental responses to cleaner transport, following mass public outrage and campaigning from environmental activists.

From this week, all member states have to carry out a verification test on at least one car for every 40,000 new registered motor vehicles.

Almost 17.9m new vehicles were registered in the EU in 2019, the Commission said.

Michael Rochford of Motrocheck.ie, considered one of the foremost experts in motor data in Ireland and Britain since 2002, told the Irish Examiner that the new measures could make a big difference to consumers.

"It's definitely not just lip service.

It is a positive move towards ensuring that there are cleaner and more efficient vehicles on the roads in future in the wake of Dieselgate scandal.

"The independent auditing of new vehicles will have an immediate impact on new vehicles coming on to the market, but it remains to be seen what action member states will take to locally test cars already in circulation on the market," he said.