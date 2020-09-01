Many lower-paid workers excluded from new wage subsidy scheme, says Pearse Doherty

The government's new Employment Wage Subsidy scheme will cost the taxpayer at least €2.25 billion between now and the end of March next year.

It took effect overnight, and replaces the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme set up in March to help those struggling during Covid-19.

Firms seeking to apply face stricter criteria than under the previous scheme while the top subsidy rate for workers is down from €410 per week to €203.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming, says it is aimed at getting people back to work.

"Now that the economy over the months has started to reopen, there are more people back at work now than there were back in March and there are some people not back at work," said Mr Fleming.

"It is important that the scheme from today to the end of next March reflect the actual current employment situation over the next six or seven months rather than the situation in the last six or seven months."

But Sinn Féin's finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, says there are a number of issues with the new scheme.

"We're concerned in relation to the timeline and the lag that may be there for these companies to get the tax clearance certificate and that is something we're engaged with the Revenue and the Department in relation to.

"The other concerns that we have is the fact that so many of the lower paid workers are excluded from this scheme."