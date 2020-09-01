Many lower-paid workers excluded from new wage subsidy scheme, says Pearse Doherty

Firms seeking to apply face stricter criteria than under the previous scheme while the top subsidy rate for workers is down from €410 per week to €203.
Many lower-paid workers excluded from new wage subsidy scheme, says Pearse Doherty

Sinn Féin's finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, says there are a number of issues with the new scheme.

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 10:18 AM
digital desk

The government's new Employment Wage Subsidy scheme will cost the taxpayer at least €2.25 billion between now and the end of March next year.

It took effect overnight, and replaces the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme set up in March to help those struggling during Covid-19.

Firms seeking to apply face stricter criteria than under the previous scheme while the top subsidy rate for workers is down from €410 per week to €203.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming, says it is aimed at getting people back to work.

"Now that the economy over the months has started to reopen, there are more people back at work now than there were back in March and there are some people not back at work," said Mr Fleming.

"It is important that the scheme from today to the end of next March reflect the actual current employment situation over the next six or seven months rather than the situation in the last six or seven months."

But Sinn Féin's finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, says there are a number of issues with the new scheme.

"We're concerned in relation to the timeline and the lag that may be there for these companies to get the tax clearance certificate and that is something we're engaged with the Revenue and the Department in relation to.

"The other concerns that we have is the fact that so many of the lower paid workers are excluded from this scheme."

Read More

People could be fined up to €100 for breaking public health rules

More in this section

Ulster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 Round 15 Transmission has to go down 'sharply' before sporting events can be opened up, says DCU professor
Business office or store shop is closed/bankrupt business due to the effect of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Unidentifi Region restrictions are an important line of defence, says NPHET chair
19074a93-f073-490a-824a-50a445b86364.jpg Belfast buildings lit up red for Polish Solidarity movement
#covid-19jobseconomywage subsidy scheme

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices