People could be fined up to €100 for breaking public health rules

The Health Minister now says he does not want to fine people for throwing house parties with more than six guests.

Stephen Donnelly says the threat of jail time or a €2,500 fine allowed under the 1947 Health Act is "completely disproportionate".

He plans to amend the law to allow for fines of €20 and €100 for those who break public health rules.

The minister said he is looking into introducing fines for things like not wearing a face mask in public settings.

Minister Donnelly says the powers Gardaí have now under existing legislation should be enough to tackle house parties.

"We will be looking at bringing in a new schedule of fines including for other compliance measures," said Mr Donnelly.

"The flip side is that it does mean that the enforcement powers are less. There will not be penalties attaching to house parties.

"However, the Gardaí have done a great job and most people can be encouraged to comply and the Gardaí do have other powers under public order powers and others that can be used where appropriate."