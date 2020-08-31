Poorer nations to lose €5.5 trillion in funds by 2030

Poorer countries could lose out on €5.5 trillion in the next decade because of money laundered through illegal activities like drug-trafficking and complex financial schemes.

For every €1 received in foreign aid, €5 leaves the country receiving it, a report from leading Irish human rights academics said.

Tony Daly, coordinator of Bray-based charity 80:20 Educating and Acting for a Better World, and University of Malta lecturer, Dr Colm Regan, said the scale of transfers from poor to rich is “utterly indefensible”.

Their research claimed that total official aid in a single year to poorer countries amounted to €122.4bn, while total financial outflows from poorer countries amounted to €645.5bn.

Money flowing out includes illegal activities such as international drug trafficking, as well as complex but legal financial investment schemes.

Really looking forward to this later this afternoon. We've been tracking the numbers for some time and deep dived on UN reports over the last 15 years, in particular from the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs to see if the trend really is a trend or just an anomaly. https://t.co/EPSUk6pOFt — Tony Daly (@TonykDaly) August 31, 2020

In contrast to the €645.5bn flowing out of poorer nations, the authors estimated that in the 59 lowest-income countries, education at all levels would cost €216bn in one year, basic social protection measures such as maternity, disability, and pension payments would cost €87bn, and healthcare would cost €188.5bn.

From 2014 to 2018, more than $1tn (€840bn) flowed legally from developing to developed countries, the authors said.

Illegal transfers of money were at least €2tn over the same five-year period, but could have been as high as €7.3tn, the authors calculated. Ireland, the UK and Germany are among the countries that have seen chunks of funds run through their economies.

The gap in funds in versus funds out leads to reduced public and private investment and expenditure in vital services and projects for many of the world’s poorest countries and people, Mr Daly and Mr Regan said.

It promotes and supports corruption, criminality, money laundering, tax evasion, and the diverting of public ‘common-wealth’ to private pockets, they said.

If this continues, the authors estimate a net loss to the poorest nations of "at least €5.5trn by 2030".

"It translates into fewer hospitals, doctors, teachers, roads and water and sanitation services," they said.

It slows down or even reverses progress tackling world hunger and eradicating poverty amongst those least able to respond.

Ahead of the 75th UN General Assembly on September 15, 80:20 Educating and Acting for a Better World is calling on EU politicians, institutions and transnational corporations to minimise finance that contributes towards underdevelopment in rebuilding from the wreckage of the Covid-19 crisis.

“There is little point in attempting to improve the targeting and impact of better livelihoods and human rights-focused investments if the ‘business as usual’ model of financial ﬂows from developing countries continues to operate unhindered,” the authors said.