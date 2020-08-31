Covid-19 crackdown measures 'confusing the public' - Garda representatives

Representative groups in the Garda Síochána have stated that new powers to crack down on pubs are confusing the public, and officers themselves.

Legislation is being published later today to allow Gardaí to close down establishments that infringe on Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines.

The new laws could mean a pub, if forced to close, must place a sign outside or face a €2500 fine, while those which reopen during their closure could be fined €5000 euro, with landlords facing a 12-month prison sentence.

The government has also considered allowing gigs to go ahead under the proviso that alcohol isn't served.

General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Antoinette Cunningham, says officers are unclear on what powers they have.

"Are we supposed to be looking for receipts? Winter is coming, it'll drive people that are outdoor-dining indoors.

"The two-metre rule can be reduced indoors under certain circumstances, with a certain entrance and exit, and marked pathways, face masks, sanitiser, etc.

"That's not for gardaí to be policing", Cunningham concluded on radio today.

The union said this morning it is concerned today's legislation will be 'unworkable' in the government's push to crack down on house parties.