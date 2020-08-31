'College life is going to be difficult': Strict rules and additional supports for third-level students

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has said that there will always be people “who do stupid things” in reference to scenes of revelry on the streets of Killarney at the weekend.

We shouldn’t lose sight that the majority of people are doing everything that has been asked of them, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

It was not one generation, young people, who were the issue, he said.

“There were no students in Clifden.” Most students are responsible and were concerned about the health of their parents and grandparents, he added.

“College life is going to be difficult. We have to recognise that the virus is going to be with us for some time.”

There will be strict rules when students return to college, but it will vary from institution to institution.

The priority will be first year students, said Mr Harris.

When it comes to college accommodation, authorities are being asked to group students who study the same subjects to limit contacts, while some third level institutions are introducing flexible accommodation where students pay only for the days they are on site.

Mr Harris said he did not want “any messing around” as some students had been treated “shabbily” at the start of lockdown.

The Minister also pointed out that the SUSI grant system will make allowances for students whose family circumstances had changed because of Covid-19, while the student assistance fund had been doubled and €15 million had been granted to purchase 17,000 laptops for students who need them.

More college places are being provided, he said, especially in sectors such as health and education.

It was sensible to increase college spaces but it cannot be done dramatically as this would “tip over” the third level system.

Mr Harris said he was confident about this year’s Leaving Cert results and he predicted that there would not be the same difficulties as there had been in the UK.

Last week had been a terrible week, he said. He had made his feelings known on social media with comments about “stupid acts that make people angry.”

What had happened in Clifden was a breach in public trust.

We had worked so hard to bring people with us, that everyone had put their shoulder to the wheel.

What had happened in Clifden had created an “us versus them” attitude “that we just can’t have.” Mr Harris acknowledged that the message had gotten more complex to communicate.

The current Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was working really hard, he said.

“This is not political. We must all ensure that Stephen Donnelly succeeds.” The original plan for coping with the pandemic had served the country well, but there now was a need for a new plan which would be announced in the middle of September.

People needed to be able to live “some sort of life.” There needed to be a national conversation about how Ireland could function safely, he said.

“What are our options as a country? We need to map out what we’re going to do.”

Mr Harris said he missed the health portfolio, which had been a very difficult brief, really intense, but he saw the most incredible people working really hard and he had been very proud to be their Minister.