Criminal investigation launched into unexplained death of man in Killarney

Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation into the unexplained death of a man in Co Kerry over the weekend.

Darragh Sheehan, 26, from Doneraile in North Cork, was found lying unconscious outside the entrance to the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney late on Saturday night.

It is believed he had been staying at the hotel.

Gardaí arrived at the scene around 11.40pm and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body was taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem took place. The results will not be released for operational purposes.

Gardaí in Killarney are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this matter to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users or pedestrians who may have camera or dash-cam footage who were travelling in the Muckross Road area between 11pm and 11.45pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.