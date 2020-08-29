89 more cases of Covid-19 detected in Northern Ireland

Another 89 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

It brings the seven-day total to 520.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 560.

A total of 4,233 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with 89 testing positive.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus now stands at 7,138.

Figures from the Department of Health show that 17 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, with two in intensive care.

The latest figures come after 10 patients in a haematology ward at Craigavon Area Hospital tested positive.

Eleven members of staff on the ward and the emergency department have also tested positive.

Twenty-eight employees are self-isolating, Southern Health and Social Care Trust said.

It added: “Trust staff continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency to manage the situation.

“The PHA contact tracing service has been following up with any confirmed contacts within the wider community.

“The safety of patients, staff and wider contacts remains a priority.”