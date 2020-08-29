Varadkar: Pubs may not reopen in 2020

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted he cannot say with certainty that pubs will open this year, as vintners derided the €16m Government supports for the sector as "crumbs".

However, Mr Varadkar repeatedly pointed out that Ireland is the only country in Europe where wet pubs are closed, echoing a talking point within Fine Gael over recent days and hinting at frustration that the economy has not opened as quickly as envisaged.

Speaking in Dublin as the Government announced Ireland's latest step in fighting Covid-19, Mr Varadkar said pubs in Ireland have been compliant with health regulations, but the Government had worked to ensure schools could open. However, he said he could not be certain pubs could or would open in 2020. With pubs not due to open for at least three more weeks, they will pass the 200-day mark of their closure.

“Ireland is the only country in Europe where wet pubs are fully closed," said Mr Varadkar. "In most countries, they are open with some restriction and we’re examining exactly where that can be done and we’re building on, I think, very good compliance from the restaurants sector where we’ve only seen one significant cluster out of very many.

"In order to make sure that opening the schools was possible, we had to take quite a strict approach to other forms of interaction and social gatherings.

“So it is true that Ireland is stricter than most European countries when it comes to rules around pubs, around gatherings, around international travel. But I think we’d all like to see the current rise in new cases level off and start falling before we make any decisions."

Trade bodies for pubs hit out at the further €16m the Government has pledged for the sector. The package includes a 40% top-up of the restart grant and a waiver of court fees and associated excise and stamp duties relating to the renewal of pub and other liquor licences.

“This is a paltry gesture which shows how little regard this Government has for the troubles of the pub industry,” said Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the Licensed Vintners' Association.

“We asked for support, not sympathy, and the Government has given us crumbs. This is the third time the reopening of the pubs has been delayed and they have had weeks to put a package together. We had been calling for a plan to support the pub sector since mid-July and this is all the Government managed to put together. It is disappointing in the extreme,” he said.

Padraig Cribben, CEO of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland, said the supports were "woefully inadequate".

“This so-called support package for publicans who are closed almost six months is woefully inadequate. Our members are facing into an autumn of uncertainty with no guidance from Government about how and when they will be allowed reopen," he said. "In the circumstances, a weekly grant payment was the absolute minimum publicans expected.

"Publicans are now in complete despair. They can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel and these supports will do nothing to ease their fears for the future.

"The Government is allowing thousands of pubs to wither on the vine and the damage being done to local communities across the country is incalculable,” he said.

Read More Cabinet scraps Stephen Donnelly's proposal to penalise homeowners for flouting visitor rules

Gardaí will not have the power to go into homes and break up house parties

The Government has announced the most recent phase of Covid-19 restrictions, though there were no sweeping changes the likes of which were announced last week.

Among the measures announced were:

The publication of the Criminal Justice (Enforcement Powers) (Covid-19) Bill 2020, which will give powers to gardaí to shut pubs and restaurants which are in breach of public health guidelines;

A €16m additional funding package for so-called "wet pubs" which will not be able to open on Monday as planned;

A NPHET review of how to open the pub industry — though there is no timing on this measure.

There was no updating of the guidance on numbers which can attend weddings or religious gatherings, set at 50 last week. Taoiseach Micheál Martin had said that this would be "reviewed quickly".

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that he was not in a position to say that restrictions in Kildare would end sooner than they are due to next Sunday. Anger in the county is growing as its numbers of new Covid-19 cases drop but it remains locked down. In Kildare there have been more than 10 cases in the last two days. The county was locked down three weeks ago due to a spike in cases linked to meat factories and direct provision centres in the midlands.

He said: "Everyone appreciates the difficulties and impacts that the restrictions in Kildare are having and we would be very keen to see them lifted early if they can be. However, we are guided by the public health advice and they tend to look at more than one or two days, they look at the five or 10 or 14 rolling averages.

"Certainly if the numbers stay low and continue to stay low, there is the possibility of the restrictions being lifted early, but we're just not in that position just yet."