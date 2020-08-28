Country sees another 127 cases of Covid-19, no further deaths

In the North, another 85 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours
There are now 25,578 cases of coronavirus in Ireland in total. File photo.

Friday, August 28, 2020 - 18:08 PM
digital desk

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed 127 cases of Covid-19 today.

The HPSC also said there were no new deaths due to coronavirus in Ireland.

It means the total deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland remains at 1,777.

  • A breakdown of the data for Covid-19 patients provided by the HPSC shows:
  • 70 are men / 57 are women 
  • 80% are under 45 years of age 
  • 66 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
  • 8 cases have been identified as community transmission 
  • 52 in Dublin, 13 in Monaghan, 9 in Tipperary, 8 in Meath, 8 in Wexford, 8 in Roscommon and the remaining 29 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While the number of people in critical care remains stable we have seen an additional eight people hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

“If cases continue to rise we will see an inevitable increase in the number of people hospitalised. We all have a role to play in preventing that from happening.

This weekend it is vital that people play their part by decreasing social contacts. 

"Do not drop your guard just because you are meeting people close to you. Remember that just because somebody looks and feels well, that does not mean they are Covid free.”

In the North, another 85 people have tested positive for Covid-19, the department of health there said.

It brings the seven-day total to 431. No new deaths were reported.

