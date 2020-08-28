Fifth of secondary school buses will be able to carry only half of pupils at start of term

The company has to come up with a range of solutions to increase the number of students it can take to school
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 15:02 PM
Bus Eireann has said a fifth of secondary school buses will be at 50% capacity at the start of the school year.

It is reviewing all secondary school routes following the Government decision to halve the number of students allowed on vehicles.

Bus Eireann operates 2,100 routes for secondary schools.

In light of the public health guidelines to halve capacity on buses servicing secondary schools, the company has to come up with a range of solutions.

They include assessing which routes will need more drivers and vehicles and finding those drivers and buses through a competitive process.

It will look at schedule changes to routes, ensure that all vetting and safety standards are maintained and that drivers are trained in Covid-19 prevention protocols.

As a result, Bus Eireann said at the beginning, only 20% of secondary schools services will be at 50% capacity.

The company said there will be enhanced cleaning of school buses, including between morning and afternoon services.

