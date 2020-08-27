O'Malley: removal of Seamus Woulfe would be 'entirely disproportionate'

The removal of Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe over the ‘Golfgate’ controversy would be “entirely disproportionate”, a prominent legal expert has said.

Tom O’Malley, a senior lecturer in law at University College Galway, said that in Judge Woulfe’s case an apology, which he has already made, or an admonishment would “surely be the appropriate response” if he was found to have been at fault in attending the dinner organised by the Oireachtas Golf Society in a Galway hotel last Wednesday week.

On the back of calls from senior politicians across all parties for either Mr Justice Woulfe to consider his position or for the judiciary to act on the matter, the Supreme Court asked the former Chief Justice, Ms Susan Denham to carry out an inquiry.

Though the inquiry has no basis in law, and is informal in nature, it has been asked to examine the judge’s attendance at the dinner.

More than 80 people attended, albeit separated by partitions into discreet areas. The legal restriction is 50 people at an indoor event, though the Government guideline issued the day before the dinner lowered it to six people.

Mr Justice Woulfe was attorney general when the primary legislation and original regulation were passed.

On his blog Sentencing, Crime and Justice, Mr O’Malley wrote a piece entitled ‘Golfgate: A Plea for Rationality and Proportionality’.

He said it would not be proportionate for the judge to be removed in accordance with Article 35.4 of the Constitution (which allows a judge to be removed for “stated misbehaviour or incapacity” following a resolution by both Houses of the Oireachtas).

He said removal from office “should be reserved for cases of grave misbehaviour”, which he said was clear from the Judicial Council Act 2019, the relevant sections of which have not yet been commenced.

“It would surely be unjust and, indeed, irrational if a judge were now to be removed from office or effectively forced to resign when, in a few months’ time or sooner, there will be a system in place to deal with complaints and allegations of varying degrees of gravity and the possibility of imposing a commensurate sanction where there is an adverse finding against the judge in question,” Mr O’Malley said.

“In the case of Judge Woulfe, an apology (which he has already made) or an admonishment would surely be the appropriate response, assuming he is found to have been at fault in connection with his attendance at the dinner in question.” He added: “Judges, no less than anyone else accused of wrongdoing, be it serious or otherwise, are entitled to due process and to be dealt with in a rational and principled manner. That includes being given a proportionate sanction where some kind of misbehaviour is adequately proved. In the case of Judge Woulfe, removal from office would, in my respectful opinion, be entirely disproportionate.”

Mr O’Malley said Seamus Woulfe has already served the country well during his years as Attorney General.

"I am convinced that he will be an equally effective and dedicated member of the Supreme Court for many years to come and that it would be a great loss to the country if he were now prevented from serving in that role.”