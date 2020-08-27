ICU nurse wins free luxury wedding in competition in aid of SVP

Aileen and Gerard had planned to marry on their tenth anniversary of meeting, March 27th, but put their plans on hold due to Covid-19. Stock image. 

Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 11:47 AM
digital desk

A front line healthcare worker and bride-to-be said she is "overwhelmed" after winning a luxury wedding at the Virginia Park Lodge in County Cavan.

Aileen Burke, an ICU nurse at University Hospital Galway, and her fiancé Gerard Cunnifee have taken home the top prize in the #CorrigansVowToTheFrontline competition. 

Celebrity chef, Richard Corrigan, offered a free luxury wedding at his 18th-century estate, to the winner of the competition in aid of The Society of St Vincent de Paul. Richard's wife and sisters work in public healthcare and he wanted to take "an opportunity to show support for front line workers" with a generous "token of appreciation". 

The Galway couple were among over 3000 applicants for the prize, raising over €36,000 for the charity. Aileen and Gerard had planned to marry on their tenth anniversary of meeting, March 27th, but put their plans on hold due to Covid-19. 

SVP National President Kieran Stafford said Aileen "brushed off the disappointment of her wedding not going ahead and got straight into work to save lives"

Internationally renowned wedding specialist Collette O'Leary has volunteered to plan the wedding for the couple who "can't believe [they've] won". 

