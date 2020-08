Steven Furrey, 17, has been missing from the Navan area of Co Meath since Sunday August 23.

He is described as being 5'9" in height of slim build with short black hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing black trousers with grey trainers and a black t-shirt.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Steven to contact Navan Garda station on 046 9079 930, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.