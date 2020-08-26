Phil Hogan to resign as EU Commissioner after Golfgate controversy

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan looks set to resign this evening.

The Irish Times and Irish Independent report that Mr Hogan will tender his resignation to Commission President Ursula von der Leyden later tonight, just a day after furnishing her with a report on his movements around Ireland before last week's Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

A spokesperson for Ms von der Leyden earlier said that she considered the matter "a serious one" and said that she was "studying carefully" the dossier in which Mr Hogan outlined his movements, amid further revelations that Mr Hogan was seen eating at a public restaurant in the K Club on the day he returned from Belgium, despite saying that he had self-isolated from then until a negative Covid test on August 5.

The President is studying carefully the report that was submitted by Commissioner Hogan yesterday.

“The President is in contact with Commissioner Hogan about it. On the other hand, we have taken note of the statement by Irish authorities.

“I can tell you she is committed to making an assessment that is comprehensive and fair.

“She will be ready to complete her assessment when she feels she has the full picture over this matter.”

