37% of new sexual violence referrals in Cork were students

The Sexual Violence Centre in Cork has reported a concerning rise in the number of third-level students seeking support at the centre last year, prompting calls by its CEO to put the issue of consent on primary and second-level education curricula.

In the organisation's 2019 annual report, CEO Mary Crilly said 37% of all new referrals to the centre last year were third-level students. T he centre provided services to 580 victims of sexual violence, of which 358 presented to the centre for the first time.

Ms Crilly expressed concern over an increasing number of referrals from students and said a "zero-tolerance" approach is needed .

“Every year we encounter students who are raped or sexually assaulted," said Ms Crilly in the foreword to the report. "College freshers strike me as particularly vulnerable and I believe them to be targeted by perpetrators .

“Surveys tell us that the majority of students don’t report sexual assault and 1-in-3 students say they have been sexually assaulted. This has to stop. There needs to be zero tolerance.

“I believe that the issues of consent should be part of second-level and primary level school curricula,” she said.

Last year, the centre ran an #AskConsent campaign that involved students organising consent tea parties at University College Cork and Cork Institute of Technology, which was hailed as a world-first at the time.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the centre continues to operate behind closed doors and offers support online and over the phone.

“We will continue to be available," said Ms Crilly. "We will continue to provide services. We did not go away. We will not go away."

Only one-third of new clients of the centre reported sexual violence to gardaí but the majority, 90%, disclosed the incident or assault to family, friends, or their GP, said the report.

www.sexualviolence.ie - 1800 496 496