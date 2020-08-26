Man killed in two-car collision on M1 in Dublin

Man killed in two-car collision on M1 in Dublin
The incident occured in the early hours of this morning. File picture. 
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 12:03 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a fatal collision in Balbriggan Co Dublin that occurred in the early hours of this morning. 

At roughly 5.30am two cars collided on a part of the M1 northbound near Junction 6.

One driver, male, age unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving injuries as a result of the collision.

He was removed to City Morgue where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the other car was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Diversions are in place and the section of the M1 near Junction 6 where the collision happened is closed. 

Gardaí responding to the incident requested the attendance of the Forensic Collision Investigators. 

There is an appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have travelled on the M1 this morning between 5.00am and 5.30am and who may have camera (dashcam) footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

