HIQA receives 300 complaints about nursing homes in five months

HIQA receives 300 complaints about nursing homes in five months

One family member said they were npt told a nursing home had a suspected case of the virus when they admitted their relative. File picture. 

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 06:59 AM
Digital Desk staff

According to freedom of information files, Hiqa got nearly 300 complaints relating to Covid-19 in nursing homes between the end of February and last month.

Staff who tested positive for the virus, but had no symptoms, were asked to continue to work, according to one complaint.

They include concerns about a lack of PPE and poor social-distancing, and the effect the visiting ban had on residents' mental health.

It is claimed a resident escaped from a nursing home for a number of hours, without staff knowing, and when they returned, there were no measures in place to isolate them.

There were also concerns about two residents transferring from a unit that was coronavirus-positive to one that was Covid-negative.

Complaints were made about numerous coronavirus deaths in some centres, a lack of testing and low staffing levels due to outbreaks.

One family member said they were npt told a nursing home had a suspected case of the virus when they admitted their relative.

Five staff in scrubs got into a taxi together after they left a nursing home, it's claimed.

A resident was allegedly neglected during the pandemic - they were left in bed, missed meals, had no clean clothes and had several falls.

Hiqa said where it has concerns about residents' safety, or the care they are getting, nursing home providers need to take immediate action.

The HSE said private entities account for 80% of nursing home beds in Ireland - but it has assisted them throughout the pandemic.

Read More

Covid tracker app deleted 500,000 times

More in this section

FRANCE-EU-POLITICS-ECONOMY Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader say Phil Hogan 'undermined public confidence'
Bobby Storey death Victims’ pension to benefit those behind ‘dirty war’, says Martina Anderson
Coronavirus - Mon Aug 24, 2020 Secondary school pupils in NI asked to wear face coverings in corridors

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices