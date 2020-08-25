Social distancing forcing students to sit apart 'like classrooms in the past'

For teacher Ben Cochain, the introduction of social distancing to the classrooms at Cork Educate Together Secondary School (CETSS) reminds him of the classrooms of his youth growing up in France.

“I don't know how it was in Ireland 20, 30 years ago but in France, the classrooms were set up how we have the classrooms set up now, with students at individual desks, one metre or two metres away from each other,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“And the teacher at the front of the classroom. Before the lockdown, our school were doing something completely different to this, where the teacher would be moving around the classroom, helping students on the spot. We won’t be able to do that to such an extent due to the social distancing rules.”

Currently based on Wellington Road in Cork City, the secondary school has always used a lot of active teaching methodologies during class time, he explained. "So that students would be working in groups, or at least in pairs. Now it's not going to be possible in the same way because the students will be sitting apart from each other."

Ash Mc Rae spacing out students desks before the opening of Cork Educate Together Secondary School, Cork. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Mr Cochain, who teaches science and maths, is also in charge of digital technologies in the school. “In a way, we are lucky. We started the school in 2016 as an I-Pad school, and I think it was a good move. Although who could have planned for the pandemic,” he laughed.

Although it's not completely paperless, the school had integrated I-Pads into everyday learning and teaching. It meant that when the sudden school closures came, they had the structures in place so that they were able to switch to remote learning "seamlessly".

"We had Office 365 for the teachers to collaborate and to plan lessons without being in the same room. For the students, we had a learning management system called 'Schoology', software that allows us to share and access resources."

"Before Covid, we were using this system for homework. Students who were off sick were still able to access the resources used in class."

"I'm not saying it was easy — teaching online is extremely stressful. When you have students in front of you in the classroom, if they have a question, they'll ask it and the teacher will answer it once. Well, when you are online you can multiply that by 32 students asking, at different times of the day."

CETSS plans to still place a strong focus on collaborative work, even when teachers and students have to maintain their distance, he added. Apple classroom will allow teachers to check on students' work and give them feedback.

While he hopes we don't see another lockdown, Mr Cochain's advice to schools is that there are "brilliant" resources available to schools who might have to go back online.

"There are bodies out there that have been extremely helpful to us, even before the lockdown. One is the Professional Development Service for Teachers (PDST), they have been brilliant with resources on how to start from scratch. There's another group as well — Computer Education Society of Ireland (CESI), they've been fabulous. They did everything possible to help schools during the lockdown."

Science teacher Benjamin Cochain sits behind a perspex screen as Cork Educate Together Secondary School prepares to reopen. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

With the school preparing to begin welcoming back students this Thursday, August really has been an "extraordinary month", according to Colm O'Connor, CETSS principal.

“It’s a pity they weren’t able to announce the reopening plans earlier than they did because it would have led to a lot less stress. But in our school’s context, the reopening section [of the Department of Education] has been really, really helpful.”

The section could make decisions quickly, he said, adding that this allowed CETSS to rent three extra rooms, sort an additional bus and carry out remedial works.

“Our experience was very positive with the section, despite it being a stressful time, because they could make those decisions very promptly.”