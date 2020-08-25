Department of Health evacuated following discovery of suspicious package

The Department of Health in Dublin has been evacuated this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Department confirmed that staff were asked to evacuate the department’s head office in Miesian Plaza.

According to gardaí, a suspicious parcel was discovered in the building on Baggot Street Lower.

Following a request from An Garda Síochána at around 1.30pm, an Army Bomb Disposal Team from Cathal Brugha Barracks attended the scene.

Gardaí and emergency services are also on the scene.

Another fun day at the department of health pic.twitter.com/qbbaNFYk3d — Pavel (@paulskeogh) August 25, 2020

More to follow.