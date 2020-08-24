Less than half of adults plan on getting flu vaccine, research shows 

New research has found that 46% of Irish adults plan on getting the flu vaccine.

This is despite 74% of adults claiming that the Covid-19 pandemic has made them more aware of the importance of being vaccinated against viruses, such as the flu.

The research, conducted through an online survey across a nationally representative sample of 1,027 adults, was carried out by LloydsPharmacy.

Since the pandemic began, there has been a 15% increase in people who visit their pharmacy for advice.

The research also found that the measures most likely to be undertaken by adults to protect their health this winter flu season are:

washing hands regularly - 92%

maintaining social distance from others - 85%

practising good coughing/sneezing etiquette - 85%

wearing a facemask - 84%

The research also found that 59% of people claim that this will be the first time they will get the flu vaccine.

The HSE says that the flu vaccine “helps your immune system to produce antibodies to fight influenza virus.

“If you have been vaccinated and you come into contact with the virus, these antibodies will attack it and stop you from getting sick”.

Denis O’Driscoll, LloydsPharmacy Superintendent pharmacist, said: “We are encouraging the at-risk groups as always, but now more than ever we are calling on those who fall outside of those categories to play their part.

“While it is really promising to see that almost three-quarters of adults surveyed said that the Covid-19 pandemic has made them more aware of the importance of being vaccinated against viruses, such as the flu, there is a disconnect with just under half (46%) of adults said that they are planning on getting the flu vaccine this year.

“In order for the vaccine to be as effective as possible, we need as many of the population as possible to get vaccinated.

“This will have a really positive impact, as getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you: loved ones, family and the community, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions.”

The HSE has urged people in at-risk groups to get the flu vaccine. They strongly recommended the vaccine if you: