Golfgate: Taoiseach stops short of resignation call for Phil Hogan

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan should "make himself available to be interviewed", the Taoiseach has said, but Micheál Martin stopped short of saying that Mr Hogan should resign.

Mr Hogan was one of over 80 people who attended last week's Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which has seen the resignation of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Seanad Leas Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer.

Thus far, Mr Hogan has refused to resign, though Commission President Ursula von der Leyden is monitoring the situation "closely".

Speaking to RTÉ's Claire Byrne, Mr Martin said that the he and the public both need assurances that Mr Hogan, who was stopped by gardaí for using his mobile phone while travelling to the event in Galway, "I need and the public need absolute assurances that the restrictions that were imposed in Kildare are not breached. That to me would be very serious indeed."

However, Mr Martin didn't go as far as his Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, who called for Mr Hogan to resign, despite the Taoiseach saying that he was "very angry" about the event.

He said Mr Hogan should "make himself available to be interviewed" but said that "I can't say I don't have confidence in him as a European Commissioner".

Mr Martin said that he was convinced that the government "would survive" and said that he has held constructive meetings with Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan in recent weeks.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that Mr Calleary has resigned as Deputy Leader and National Secretary of Fianna Fáil.