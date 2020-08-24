#Golfgate: Taoiseach stops short of resignation call for Phil Hogan

#Golfgate: Taoiseach stops short of resignation call for Phil Hogan
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin stopped short of calling on Phil Hogan to resign over #golfgate. Picture: Moya Nolan.
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 11:13 AM
Paul Hosford

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan should "make himself available to be interviewed", the Taoiseach has said, but Micheál Martin stopped short of saying that Mr Hogan should resign.

Mr Hogan was one of over 80 people who attended last week's Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which has seen the resignation of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Seanad Leas Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer.

Thus far, Mr Hogan has refused to resign, though Commission President Ursula von der Leyden is monitoring the situation "closely".

Speaking to RTÉ's Claire Byrne, Mr Martin said that the he and the public both need assurances that Mr Hogan, who was stopped by gardaí for using his mobile phone while travelling to the event in Galway, "I need and the public need absolute assurances that the restrictions that were imposed in Kildare are not breached. That to me would be very serious indeed."

However, Mr Martin didn't go as far as his Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, who called for Mr Hogan to resign, despite the Taoiseach saying that he was "very angry" about the event.

He said Mr Hogan should "make himself available to be interviewed" but said that "I can't say I don't have confidence in him as a European Commissioner".

Mr Martin said that he was convinced that the government "would survive" and said that he has held constructive meetings with Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan in recent weeks.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that Mr Calleary has resigned as Deputy Leader and National Secretary of Fianna Fáil.

Read More

#Golfgate: Phil Hogan 'in difficulty' but needs due process, says Simon Coveney

More in this section

CABINET%20327_90604981 Phil Hogan should be given 'due process' over #golfgate, says Simon Coveney
CC FIANNA FAIL Dara Calleary resigns as deputy leader of Fianna Fáíl
Educational prospects of boys Teachers concerned over capacity for children's play when schools return-study

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices