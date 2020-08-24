Teachers concerned over capacity for children's play when schools return-study

Almost nine in ten teachers believe play will have a significant role in supporting children's transition to school when they reopen.

However, a new DCU survey has found 40% are concerned about their school's capacity to facilitate play-time due to Covid-19.

Thousands of kids are to return to the classroom for the first time since March later this week.

Dr. Sinead McNally, from DCU's Institute of Education, said it is important playtime is not lost when schools reopen.

"87% said play would have a significant role in supporting young children's' return to school and 99% intended to use play in the classroom when schools reopened.

"And as I said amongst teachers highlighted social skill and emotional development in addition to early learning," said Dr McNally.

"So play is really critical for children's' social and emotional development and it is one of the most effective ways we can support young children through adverse circumstances such as the pandemic.

"So it is a really important topic to look at in early childhood education classrooms in particular," Dr McNally said.